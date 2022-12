4-year-old boy infected with Japanese Encephalitis in Maharashtra; What are the symptoms and causes

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

A four-year-old boy from Wadgaonsheri, who was diagnosed with Japanese Encephaliti (JE), is in the rehabilitation phase, said authorities of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, Maharashtra health authorities have now launched an eco-epidemiological survey in Wadgaonsheri.