NewsVideos
videoDetails

5 Healthy foods and ayurvedic remedies to lower cholesterol for high cholesterol levels

|Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
5 Healthy Foods and Ayurvedic Remedies to Lower Cholesterol for High Cholesterol Levels Your heart health can be seriously affected due to high cholesterol levels, which also increase your risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular problems. Abnormal spikes in cholesterol levels may occur due to poor eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, and a lack of exercise, which may further affect several bodily functions.

All Videos

DNA: When Teddy Bears first went on sale in 1903
1:35
DNA: When Teddy Bears first went on sale in 1903
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Baba's 'Dharma Yudh' against unrighteousness
46:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Baba's 'Dharma Yudh' against unrighteousness
DNA: The biggest answer in 2023 to the trickery of 1962
4:40
DNA: The biggest answer in 2023 to the trickery of 1962
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
18:50
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
12:41
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level

Trending Videos

1:35
DNA: When Teddy Bears first went on sale in 1903
46:58
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Baba's 'Dharma Yudh' against unrighteousness
4:40
DNA: The biggest answer in 2023 to the trickery of 1962
18:50
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
12:41
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level