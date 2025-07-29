Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2938389https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/5-kawad-die-in-accident-in-jharkhand-2938389.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

5 Kawad die in accident in Jharkhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
5 devotees died in Deoghar, Jharkhand! The accident happened due to collision between a bus and a tanker.

All Videos

Final figures of SIR released in Bihar: 65 lakh voters removed
Play Icon04:59
Final figures of SIR released in Bihar: 65 lakh voters removed
Shocking revelations made by Rajnath Singh on Pakistan
Play Icon04:52
Shocking revelations made by Rajnath Singh on Pakistan
Rajnath Singh has started a mega debate on the Pahalgam Attack in Lok Sabha
Play Icon04:17
Rajnath Singh has started a mega debate on the Pahalgam Attack in Lok Sabha
Big demand to cancel India-Pak match, tensions rise
Play Icon07:30
Big demand to cancel India-Pak match, tensions rise
First picture of terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev!
Play Icon06:15
First picture of terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev!

Trending Videos

Final figures of SIR released in Bihar: 65 lakh voters removed
play icon4:59
Final figures of SIR released in Bihar: 65 lakh voters removed
Shocking revelations made by Rajnath Singh on Pakistan
play icon4:52
Shocking revelations made by Rajnath Singh on Pakistan
Rajnath Singh has started a mega debate on the Pahalgam Attack in Lok Sabha
play icon4:17
Rajnath Singh has started a mega debate on the Pahalgam Attack in Lok Sabha
Big demand to cancel India-Pak match, tensions rise
play icon7:30
Big demand to cancel India-Pak match, tensions rise
First picture of terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev!
play icon6:15
First picture of terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK