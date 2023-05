videoDetails

5 Killed, 7 Injured In Massive Explosion At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Bengal

| Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal killed five people and critically injured seven others on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The impact of the explosion "was so massive" that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, police said.