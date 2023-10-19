trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677235
NewsVideos
videoDetails

50 People Safely Evacuated After Giant Wheel Stops Rotating At Delhi's Navratri Mela

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
About 50 people had a harrowing time when they got trapped on a Ferris wheel (giant wheel) ride due to a technical malfunction at a Navratri Mela in Delhi's Narela area on Wednesday night.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon1:12
Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv
play icon6:3
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?
play icon7:51
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune
play icon0:40
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune
America Sanctions on Iran: America has imposed many types of sanctions on Iran
play icon7:31
 America Sanctions on Iran: America has imposed many types of sanctions on Iran

Trending Videos

Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon1:12
Israel-Hamas War: Siren Sounds Went Off In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv
play icon6:3
Sirens started ringing as US President reach Tel Aviv
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?
play icon7:51
Rajasthan Election 2023: Congress fight over seats in Rajasthan started?
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune
play icon0:40
India to play World Cup match against Bangladesh today in Pune
America Sanctions on Iran: America has imposed many types of sanctions on Iran
play icon7:31
America Sanctions on Iran: America has imposed many types of sanctions on Iran
India,