"70 Percent Of The World's Tigers Are Found In India" PM Modi Hails India’s Efforts To Preserve ‘Big Cats’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 addressed the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting via video conferencing. He hailed India’s ‘Project Tiger’ which is aimed to promote the conservation of tigers.
