75 Stories of India: The rise of Indian cricket in the post-independence era

Indian cricket has grown in popularity since its independence. Cricket is the most-preferred sport among countrymen, thanks to victories in the 1983 and 2011 ODI World Cups, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the establishment of the IPL, and the rise of women's cricket.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

