NewsVideos

75 Stories of India: The rise of Indian cricket in the post-independence era

Indian cricket has grown in popularity since its independence. Cricket is the most-preferred sport among countrymen, thanks to victories in the 1983 and 2011 ODI World Cups, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the establishment of the IPL, and the rise of women's cricket.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
Indian cricket has grown in popularity since its independence. Cricket is the most-preferred sport among countrymen, thanks to victories in the 1983 and 2011 ODI World Cups, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the establishment of the IPL, and the rise of women's cricket.

All Videos

75 Stories of India: Observing the Jay Prakash Narayan Movement
75 Stories of India: Observing the Jay Prakash Narayan Movement
Income tax department raids in Nashik
5:8
Income tax department raids in Nashik
Badhir News: Conspiracy like Uri attack failed in Rajouri
5:45
Badhir News: Conspiracy like Uri attack failed in Rajouri
Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to Minimata, the first woman MP of Chhattisgarh
5:20
Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to Minimata, the first woman MP of Chhattisgarh
Rain has affected the life of people in many areas of Uttarakhand
4:47
Rain has affected the life of people in many areas of Uttarakhand

Trending Videos

75 Stories of India: Observing the Jay Prakash Narayan Movement
5:8
Income tax department raids in Nashik
5:45
Badhir News: Conspiracy like Uri attack failed in Rajouri
5:20
Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to Minimata, the first woman MP of Chhattisgarh
4:47
Rain has affected the life of people in many areas of Uttarakhand