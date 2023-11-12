trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687170
76 Battalion CRPF Jawans 'Sings And Dances' In Jammu and Kashmir To Celebrate Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
76 Battalion CRPF on November 11 celebrated Diwali away from their homes in J&K’s Jammu. The soldiers distributed sweets amongst themselves and lit sparklers. The jawans also danced and sang to celebrate the occasion.
