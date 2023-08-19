trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650825
8 times Guinness world record holder jewellery brand unveils spectacular masterpiece of Lord Vishnu

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The Indian Jewelry Brand ‘Shiv Narayan’ which has previously bagged 8 Guinness World Records has unveiled its latest masterpiece 'Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy’. It has been inspired by the divine idol enshrined in the iconic Shri Ananth Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The jewel captures every intricate detail of the original with remarkable precision.
