videoDetails

80 Years of Howrah Bridge: What to Know Before Visiting | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Howrah Bridge is one of the few names that come to mind when you hear the name of Kolkata. Today it turns a year older. As an integral part of Tilottma, it has been standing tall for the last 80 years. The Howrah Bridge is the main and ancient junction between the two busiest cities of West Bengal, Kolkata and Howrah, on either side of the Hooghly River. 80 Years of Howrah Bridge: What to Know Before Visiting | Zee News English