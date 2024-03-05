trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727549
800 Bulls, 300 Bull-Tamers Shine In Pudukkottai's Jallikattu Event

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Experience the thrill in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, as 800 bulls and 300 bull-tamers steal the spotlight at the Jallikattu event. Watch as tradition and courage collide in this heart-pounding display of skill and culture.

