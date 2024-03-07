NewsVideos
9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
In the distressing case of a 9-year-old girl found dead in a drain near her Puducherry residence, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid respects to the victim's family. She expressed condolences and announced the establishment of a fast-track special court for a speedy trial.

