NewsVideos

97 pc of Gujarat's rural households receiving tap water: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes on September 08 at Olpad in Surat, Gujarat, and informed that 97 per cent of the households in Gujarat are receiving tap water. “Today, Gujarat's 97 per cent of rural households are receiving tap water,” the PM said.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes on September 08 at Olpad in Surat, Gujarat, and informed that 97 per cent of the households in Gujarat are receiving tap water. “Today, Gujarat's 97 per cent of rural households are receiving tap water,” the PM said.

All Videos

EAM Jaishankar says
EAM Jaishankar says "India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains"
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle
2 lakh crore transferred under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi
2 lakh crore transferred under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi
Consensus reached in Corps Commander level meeting of India-China
1:46
Consensus reached in Corps Commander level meeting of India-China

Trending Videos

EAM Jaishankar says "India worked tirelessly in extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccines, food grains"
Researchers discover new method to create tailored odors and fragrances with help of machine learning
Researchers in Uppsala University identified DNA linked with physically active lifestyle
2 lakh crore transferred under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi
1:46
Consensus reached in Corps Commander level meeting of India-China