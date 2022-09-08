97 pc of Gujarat's rural households receiving tap water: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes on September 08 at Olpad in Surat, Gujarat, and informed that 97 per cent of the households in Gujarat are receiving tap water. “Today, Gujarat's 97 per cent of rural households are receiving tap water,” the PM said.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

