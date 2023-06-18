NewsVideos
98 dead, others suffer in UP, Bihar as north India swelters in extreme heatwave

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
A severe heatwave has swept through UP, Bihar, with most places experiencing temperatures more than 40 degrees. As many as 54 people have died as a result of the ongoing heatwave in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. While 44 people have reportedly died in Bihar over the last three days.

