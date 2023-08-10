trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647420
'A Certificate, In This Case, Should Include Adolescents' Sadhguru On Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
The forthcoming movie 'OMG 2' starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has been making news for a while. Sadhguru recently attended a special screening of the movie that Akshay Kumar organized for him. Sadhguru declared his support for "OMG 2" and his opposition to the movie receiving an A certificate.

