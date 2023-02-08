NewsVideos
A Colosseum-sized asteroid "photobombs" NASA's Webb Space Telescope | Zee News English

|Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
An asteroid, previously unknown as Rome's Colosseum has been detected by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. It is the smallest cosmic object that Webb has discovered to date. NASA took to its social media handles to inform about the discovery. The asteroid is between 300 to 650 feet (100 to 200 meters) in length. A Colosseum-sized asteroid "photobombs" NASA's Webb Space Telescope | Zee News English

