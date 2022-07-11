A nationwide security audit of passenger ropeways, cable cars has been ordered by NDRF

This year three ropeway accidents in Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh has been reported. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has begun a nationwide survey of passenger cable cars and ropeway systems in order to look for possible security flaws in them and to prepare a structural blueprint.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 06:49 PM IST

This year three ropeway accidents in Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh has been reported. The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has begun a nationwide survey of passenger cable cars and ropeway systems in order to look for possible security flaws in them and to prepare a structural blueprint.