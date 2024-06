videoDetails

Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking Last Date Extended

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

The time for linking ration card with Aadhaar has been extended by 3 months. The date for linking Aadhaar card with food subsidy or ration from PDS in the account has been extended. Now you can update it till 30 September. Earlier this date was ending on 30 June.