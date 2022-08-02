NewsVideos

#aamirkhan reacts to the boycott of #laalsinghchaddha | Zee English News

#boycottlaalsinghchaddha is trending on Twitter. The controversy sparked due to Aamir’s 7-year-old statement where he had said “India is intolerant”. Reacting to the whole controversy, Aamir pleaded with people to watch his films

|Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 02:56 PM IST
#boycottlaalsinghchaddha is trending on Twitter. The controversy sparked due to Aamir’s 7-year-old statement where he had said “India is intolerant”. Reacting to the whole controversy, Aamir pleaded with people to watch his films

