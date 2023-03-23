videoDetails

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Actress Parineeti Chopra spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai

| Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most established actors in Bollywood. She’s the cousin of superstar Priyanka Chopra but has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her brilliant acting skills and has given some fantastic performances over the years. The actress was recently spotted with AAP leader Raghav Chadha on a lunch date, and their video is now doing the rounds on social media,