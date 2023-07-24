trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639950
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Suspended For Monsoon Session For Unruly Behaviour in Rajya Sabha

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has been suspended for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took the call during the Opposition parties' protest in the House over the Manipur video incident.
