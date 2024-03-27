Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP Leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku And Sheetal Angural Join BJP, Meet JP Nadda In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch: Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural, who recently switched from AAP to BJP, met with BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi.

All Videos

Viral Video: Virat Kohli Die-Hard Fan Allegedly Assaulted By Security For Hugging Him During Match
Play Icon00:33
Viral Video: Virat Kohli Die-Hard Fan Allegedly Assaulted By Security For Hugging Him During Match
Sunita Kejriwal's big attack before verdict
Play Icon02:32
Sunita Kejriwal's big attack before verdict
Viral Video: Alwar SP Anand Sharma Impresses People With Amazing Moves
Play Icon00:33
Viral Video: Alwar SP Anand Sharma Impresses People With Amazing Moves
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged From Hospital After Brain Surgery
Play Icon00:54
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged From Hospital After Brain Surgery
Viral Video: Confusion At College Hostel As Student Poses As Girl Gets Caught
Play Icon01:43
Viral Video: Confusion At College Hostel As Student Poses As Girl Gets Caught

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Virat Kohli Die-Hard Fan Allegedly Assaulted By Security For Hugging Him During Match
play icon0:33
Viral Video: Virat Kohli Die-Hard Fan Allegedly Assaulted By Security For Hugging Him During Match
Sunita Kejriwal's big attack before verdict
play icon2:32
Sunita Kejriwal's big attack before verdict
Viral Video: Alwar SP Anand Sharma Impresses People With Amazing Moves
play icon0:33
Viral Video: Alwar SP Anand Sharma Impresses People With Amazing Moves
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged From Hospital After Brain Surgery
play icon0:54
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Discharged From Hospital After Brain Surgery
Viral Video: Confusion At College Hostel As Student Poses As Girl Gets Caught
play icon1:43
Viral Video: Confusion At College Hostel As Student Poses As Girl Gets Caught