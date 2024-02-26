trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725178
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP MLAs Salute Manish Sisodia In Delhi Assembly; Know Why

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Follow Us
AAP MLAs stand and salute party leader Manish Sisodia in the Assembly. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal praises Sisodia for his actions in the Delhi Excise Policy case, marking one year since his arrest. Kejriwal claims injustice against those challenging the system

All Videos

BJP Targets to win 80 Seats in upcoming UP Elections 2024
Play Icon01:50
BJP Targets to win 80 Seats in upcoming UP Elections 2024
Protest In West Bengal Against TMC Leader Shankar Sardar
Play Icon00:31
Protest In West Bengal Against TMC Leader Shankar Sardar
Watch latest update on India Vs England 4th Test Match
Play Icon00:32
Watch latest update on India Vs England 4th Test Match
Fire In Karnataka: Godown Blaze In Kengeri Quickly Tackled By Firefighters
Play Icon00:33
Fire In Karnataka: Godown Blaze In Kengeri Quickly Tackled By Firefighters
Akhilesh Yadav Speaks On Rajya Sabha Elections and UP Police Exam Paper Leak
Play Icon02:42
Akhilesh Yadav Speaks On Rajya Sabha Elections and UP Police Exam Paper Leak

Trending Videos

BJP Targets to win 80 Seats in upcoming UP Elections 2024
play icon1:50
BJP Targets to win 80 Seats in upcoming UP Elections 2024
Protest In West Bengal Against TMC Leader Shankar Sardar
play icon0:31
Protest In West Bengal Against TMC Leader Shankar Sardar
Watch latest update on India Vs England 4th Test Match
play icon0:32
Watch latest update on India Vs England 4th Test Match
Fire In Karnataka: Godown Blaze In Kengeri Quickly Tackled By Firefighters
play icon0:33
Fire In Karnataka: Godown Blaze In Kengeri Quickly Tackled By Firefighters
Akhilesh Yadav Speaks On Rajya Sabha Elections and UP Police Exam Paper Leak
play icon2:42
Akhilesh Yadav Speaks On Rajya Sabha Elections and UP Police Exam Paper Leak