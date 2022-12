AAP's only transgender candidate makes history, wins from Sultanpuri A | Zee News English

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

The only transgender candidate Bobby Kinnar wins from Sultanpuri A ward. The candidate belongs to the Arvind Kejriwal led- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate. After this victory, MCD will have a member of the transgender community for the first time.