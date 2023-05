videoDetails

Aaradhya Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Greets Paps As They Return To Mumbai

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have returned from Cannes Film Festival. The mother-daughter duo attended the prestigious 76th Film Festival at French Riveria, and they came back to Mumbai on Saturday, May 20. On Saturday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted exiting Mumbai airport, and the paparazzi welcomed the duo.