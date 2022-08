‘Aarti' performed at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi

On August 31, aarti was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in honour of Ganesh Chaturthi. Huge crowds of devotees flocked to the temple on this auspicious day to ask Lord Ganesh's grace.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

