Abdul Rehman Qureshi makes huge revelation in Agra Conversion Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

Rehman Qureshi, arrested in the Agra conversion case of Uttar Pradesh, has made many important revelations. Police investigation has revealed that Rehman used to get money through crypto currency. He used to run a YouTube channel named 'Sunnah' on which he used to upload videos of converted people.