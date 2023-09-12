trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661178
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Absolutely believe it was a success”: US on recently concluded G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
As the G20 Leaders’ Summit concluded with great fervour in Delhi under India’s presidency on September 10, the United States also called it an ‘absolute success.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI
play icon2:12
“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI
Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
play icon9:25
Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
Mohammed Bin Salman gave a big statement after meeting with PM Modi
play icon1:7
Mohammed Bin Salman gave a big statement after meeting with PM Modi
DNA: Sajda Khatoon wrote the story of success through struggle
play icon2:33
DNA: Sajda Khatoon wrote the story of success through struggle
DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!
play icon9:58
DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!

Trending Videos

“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI
play icon2:12
“Simple & easy…” Netherlands PM Mark Rutte fascinated by India’s UPI
Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
play icon9:25
Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023
Mohammed Bin Salman gave a big statement after meeting with PM Modi
play icon1:7
Mohammed Bin Salman gave a big statement after meeting with PM Modi
DNA: Sajda Khatoon wrote the story of success through struggle
play icon2:33
DNA: Sajda Khatoon wrote the story of success through struggle
DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!
play icon9:58
DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!