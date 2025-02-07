videoDetails

ACB Officers leave Arvind Kejriwal's House after Investigation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

Delhi Election Result: ACB officers came out of Kejriwal's house. When Kejriwal made an offer of 15 crores, BJP also made a strong attack. Along with Kejriwal, many AAP leaders were also on their target. BJP has alleged that now after Kejriwal, it is the turn of their leaders to apologize. A few hours before the results in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has made a big attack. Kejriwal has alleged that efforts are being made to buy and sell the candidates of his party. Each candidate is getting an offer of crores of rupees...Delhi politics has suddenly heated up due to this allegation of Aam Aadmi Party.