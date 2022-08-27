According to Defence Secy, GoI focusing on modernising ports to support economic growth in maritime sector

Addressing the inaugural session of the ‘10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise in Chennai, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar on August 27 said that the Government of India is focusing on modernising ports to support economic growth in the maritime sector. “Recognising the significance of the maritime sector to support the economic growth the government of India has been focusing on modernisation of ports, boosting coastal shipping encouraging inland waterways. The core of the issue remains sustainable exploitation and exploration of oceans so that we are able to discharge responsibilities to the marine environment while supporting the expansion of maritime infrastructure,” said the Defence Secretary.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

