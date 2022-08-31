Accused Shahrukh slapped with POCSO Act in Dumka girl murder case

Shahrukh, the accused in the Dumka girl murder case has been slapped with the POCSO Act on advice given by CWC Chairperson to the Police Station in-charge on August 31. Security has also been heightened at Dumka. “We took suo motu cognisance. At her home, we examined her certificates and found out that she was 15 years 9 months old. Advised SP to add sections of POCSO Act and take strict action. Police Station in-charge called us up yesterday that our suggestion has been added,” said Dumka CWC Chairperson Amarendra Kumar. “We found out through media that the girl had said she is 19 years old. We don't know what had transpired, the statement was recorded before the Magistrate. So, it's only the Magistrate who can say what did the girl say at that time,” he added.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

