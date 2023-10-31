trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682572
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ace Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Speaks About Changing Dynamics Of Sports In India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on October 31 attended an event in Delhi. He spoke about the changing dynamics of sports in the country. He also praised the Indian Government for being supportive towards the athletes and termed it one of the reasons behind Asian Games Success.
Follow Us

All Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Arrived In Ladakh's Leh For 2-Day Visit, To Attend Foundation Day
Play Icon3:12
President Droupadi Murmu Arrived In Ladakh's Leh For 2-Day Visit, To Attend Foundation Day
World Cup 2023: This Player Might Be Team India's 'Weakest Link', According To Misbah And Wasim
Play Icon2:20
World Cup 2023: This Player Might Be Team India's 'Weakest Link', According To Misbah And Wasim
CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
Play Icon5:2
CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Play Icon25:2
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
Play Icon2:13
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland

Trending Videos

President Droupadi Murmu Arrived In Ladakh's Leh For 2-Day Visit, To Attend Foundation Day
play icon3:12
President Droupadi Murmu Arrived In Ladakh's Leh For 2-Day Visit, To Attend Foundation Day
World Cup 2023: This Player Might Be Team India's 'Weakest Link', According To Misbah And Wasim
play icon2:20
World Cup 2023: This Player Might Be Team India's 'Weakest Link', According To Misbah And Wasim
CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
play icon5:2
CM Dhami Exclusive: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
play icon25:2
Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Zee Manch
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland
play icon2:13
Grave Of `Vampire` With Padlocked Ankle Unearthed In Poland