Action on officials who ordered Thar in Kedarnath

Sonam | Updated: Jun 08, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

In the interest of discussion, now we will show you the news from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. which is being discussed everywhere. Actually, for the convenience of elderly and sick devotees, a Thar vehicle was called here. but instead of the elderly, relatives of the officials were carrying it.