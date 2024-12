videoDetails

Actor Allu Arjun released from Hyderabad jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Actor Allu Arjun has come out of jail. What did Allu Arjun say as soon as he came out of jail? Actor Allu Arjun released from Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad. He was granted bail by the High Court...Allu Arjun was arrested in the stampede case...