videoDetails

Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked Updates: Cops record Kareena Kapoor's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked Updates: What happened to Saif Ali Khan that night, what did the auto driver tell? Big statement of Maharashtra government in Saif attack case. Investigation continues in Saif Ali attack case. Maharashtra CM says, 'Police recorded Kareena Kapoor's statement. Police will reveal soon. More than 30 teams formed to search for the attacker. Incident for robbery. No connection with underworld gang.