Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury And Congress Delegation Stopped By Police In Rampur, Enroute to Sandeshkhali

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
In a developing situation in Rampur, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others were on their way to visit Sandeshkhali to meet the families of victims. However, their journey was halted as the police stopped Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Rampur.

