Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Fans celebrate outside Sudarshan theatre in Hyderabad, ahead of the release of the movie ‘Adipurush’ on June 16. A large crowd gathered and danced outside Sudarshan Theatre. Actor Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ is all set for its theatrical release on June 16. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

