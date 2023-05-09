videoDetails

Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer Shows Most Epic Battle Ever Fought

| Updated: May 09, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

The world's most highly anticipated film, 'Adipurush,' has finally unveiled its trailer, leaving fans in absolute awe and eagerly awaiting its arrival on June 16, globally. This epic saga, features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. The epic saga has been directed byOm Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The visual delight promises to take viewers on a journey of a lifetime high on VFX.