NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer Shows Most Epic Battle Ever Fought

|Updated: May 09, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
The world's most highly anticipated film, 'Adipurush,' has finally unveiled its trailer, leaving fans in absolute awe and eagerly awaiting its arrival on June 16, globally. This epic saga, features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. The epic saga has been directed byOm Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The visual delight promises to take viewers on a journey of a lifetime high on VFX.
}

All Videos

Russia Victory Day 2023: Vladimir Putin says, 'There is a fight against international terrorism'.
2:30
Russia Victory Day 2023: Vladimir Putin says, 'There is a fight against international terrorism'.
Russia Victory Day 2023: 78th Victory Day celebrated in Russia
4:27
Russia Victory Day 2023: 78th Victory Day celebrated in Russia
Guddu Muslim's new video surfaces
7:6
Guddu Muslim's new video surfaces
Khargone Bus Accident: Death toll rises to 22 in Madhya Pradesh bus accident
0:59
Khargone Bus Accident: Death toll rises to 22 in Madhya Pradesh bus accident
Jitendra Awhad's big statement on 'The Kerala Story'
14:41
Jitendra Awhad's big statement on 'The Kerala Story'

Trending Videos

2:30
Russia Victory Day 2023: Vladimir Putin says, 'There is a fight against international terrorism'.
4:27
Russia Victory Day 2023: 78th Victory Day celebrated in Russia
7:6
Guddu Muslim's new video surfaces
0:59
Khargone Bus Accident: Death toll rises to 22 in Madhya Pradesh bus accident
14:41
Jitendra Awhad's big statement on 'The Kerala Story'