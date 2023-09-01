trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656243
Aditya-L1 Mission: “Countdown for launch day to start on Sept 1” says ISRO Chief S Somanath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Indian Space Research Organisation chief S Somanath on August 31 arrived at the Chennai Airport. Speaking on the Aditya-L1 Mission, S Somanath informed that the countdown for the launch will start on September 1 S Somanath said, “We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the launch day after tomorrow.”
