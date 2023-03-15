After 64 years, UP assembly was turned into a courtroom; How is it possible? | Zee News English

NewsVideos
After 64 years UP assembly was turn to a courtroom; How is it possible? | Zee News English Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna moved a resolution in the assembly for Punishing 6 officers in an almost two-decade-old case. MLA Salil Vishnoi who was heading a delegation to stage a protest at the DC office was lathi-charged by the police. After which he suffered with a fractured leg. The assembly then sentenced six policemen to a day's imprisonment.

