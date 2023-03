videoDetails

After being disqualified, Rahul Gandhi asked to leave the govt residence within a month

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

After being disqualified, Rahul Gandhi asked to leave the govt residence within a month Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow in one month. The eviction notice from the Lok Sabha housing panel came two days after his disqualification from parliament.