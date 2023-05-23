NewsVideos
After Congress, Kejriwal Gets Mamata's Backing Against Central Ordinance

|Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Central Government will rule all the states, through Governors, ordinances and letters... I request all opposition parties that if you are willing to work together, don't let a single vote go to the BJP, I want everyone to vote for non-BJP parties against such an ordinance: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

