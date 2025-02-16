videoDetails

After Maha Kumbh, devotees gathered in Ayodhya and Kashi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 Update: Crowds flock to temples after Maha Kumbh. Devotees flock to Ayodhya and Kashi. People are arriving in lakhs and going for darshan after bathing.