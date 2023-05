videoDetails

After making her Cannes 2023 premiere, Sara Ali Khan returns to Mumbai

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

On Saturday, actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently made her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival in France, arrived back in Mumbai. A paparazzo account posted a video of Sara leaving the Mumbai airport. The actor smiled as he addressed the photographers working at the airport.