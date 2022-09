After NIA mega-raids, Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years, know why

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

‘Secret agenda to radicalise, undertaking unlawful activities’ - These are some of the reasons the Centre gave when it banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) for 5 years on Wednesday. This big move came after the National Investigative Agency’s pan-India crackdown on PFI members. Take a look at the top 5 reasons behind PFI’s ban.