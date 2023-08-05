trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645147
After PM Modi’s Egypt visit, Egypt Air begins direct flight from Cairo to Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt, the country’s national carrier, Egypt Air, announced the first direct flight to New Delhi from Cairo. “It is history that we have between us. We have a history that goes back at least 3,500 years. At least 3,500 years ago we had contacts, relations and these relationships are getting stronger and stronger but one thing that was missing was the connectivity between both capitals. These are two of the oldest capitals in the world and two of the oldest civilisations in the world that have never been connected. Today, we are connecting them. So, I am very happy that Egypt Air has taken this step and we are finally having an air connection between Cairo and Delhi,”

