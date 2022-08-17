NewsVideos

After the chaos, Sir Cyril Radcliffe left India to never return back

75 years ago, A British Lawyer, Sir Cyril Radcliffe was asked to draw a line and divide India and Pakistan within a span of 5 weeks. This line would decide the fate of two nations, India and Pakistan. But this demarcation on a piece of paper resulted in more loss than any good.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
75 years ago, A British Lawyer, Sir Cyril Radcliffe was asked to draw a line and divide India and Pakistan within a span of 5 weeks. This line would decide the fate of two nations, India and Pakistan. But this demarcation on a piece of paper resulted in more loss than any good.

All Videos

DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
13:22
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar

Trending Videos

9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
13:22
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
India,