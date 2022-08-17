After the chaos, Sir Cyril Radcliffe left India to never return back

75 years ago, A British Lawyer, Sir Cyril Radcliffe was asked to draw a line and divide India and Pakistan within a span of 5 weeks. This line would decide the fate of two nations, India and Pakistan. But this demarcation on a piece of paper resulted in more loss than any good.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 10:17 PM IST

