After the tariff bomb, other big threat from Trump!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on India for continuing to buy oil from Russia. With this, the tariff imposed on Indian products in the US has now increased to 50 percent. This step is expected to have a bad impact on sectors like textile, marine products and leather exports. Reacting to this development, India said that these steps are "unfair and unreasonable". Not only this, after imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on India on Wednesday, Trump said that he will also impose several secondary sanctions.