After Unruly Behaviour In Bangladesh Series, ICC Suspends Harmanpreet Kaur For 2 Matches

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
As a result of the ICC's suspension for violating the code of conduct during the final ODI of the Bangladesh series, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will miss the first two games of the Asian Games.
