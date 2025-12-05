videoDetails

Agreements signed between India and Russia?

Putin's two-day visit to Delhi concluded today. The entire world was watching every photograph, every statement, and every signal from Delhi as India's most trusted friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrived in India. Putin's visit to Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia summit comes at a time when efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war are at their most intense. When, to increase pressure on Russia, many powers are trying to drive a wedge between India and Russia and undermine their cooperation, India and Russia signed 21 major agreements today. They presented a roadmap for cooperation until 2030 to the world and clearly explained it to the superpowers. This friendship will not break under any pressure, but will only grow stronger with time.